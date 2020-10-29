EASTPORT — Downeast Acadia Regional Tourism (DART) is holding a contest! DART is looking for 2020 Maine staycation/vacation images and video! DART is asking you to show off your fun, unique, adventurous, quintessential, personal experiences of DownEast Acadia this year … whatever that means to you!

For information on the contest rules, the prizes, and how to submit photos and videos see https://downeastacadia.com/. DART also encourages you to use #TrueMaine when posting on Facebook and Instagram.





DownEast Acadia Regional Tourism (DART) is a collaboration to support and promote the travel and hospitality industry in Washington and Hancock Counties. DART prioritizes promotion of active outdoor recreation, local culture, and local products. For more information visit DownEastAcadia.com or contact DownEastAcadia@Gmail.com.

Brief overview of contest rules:

Entry deadline is Nov. 30.

By submitting a photo or video, you agree to give DART full rights and use of the photo and/or video for marketing purposes

Winners will be chosen by the DART Board of Directors on Dec. 10

Winners will be notified by email by Dec. 15

Prizes: First-, second- and third-prize winners will be awarded a Downeast Maine prize package.To submit photos and videos please email DownEastAcadia@GMail.com.