BANGOR — The City Clerk’s office, located at the Cross-Insurance Center, will be closed to all non-election business on Tuesday, Nov. 3 and Wednesday, Nov. 4, to count and process election ballots.

Bangor residents that would like to complete regular City Clerk services such as business licenses, marriage licenses, and birth certificates can do so on Monday, Nov. 2, Thursday Nov. 5 and Friday, Nov. 6 during regular business hours 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.





Elections and in person voting for Bangor residents will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3 at the Cross-Insurance Center. Polls will be open 7 a.m to 8 p.m.

In an effort to minimize lines and maintain social distancing, voting will be split into two sections of the building. Voters with last names beginning with the letters A – L will vote in the arena and will enter the building through the Southwest Entrance.

Voters with last names beginning with M – Z will vote in the ballroom located in the conference center in the front of the building. These voters will enter the building at the rotunda entrance located at the corner of Main and Buck streets.

Residents are encouraged to update their voter registration information or register to vote with the City Clerk’s office prior to Election Day to help reduce lines. Masks should be worn in accordance with Maine CDC guidelines.

Absentee ballots can be returned to the City Clerk’s Office at the Cross Insurance Center or our contactless ballot box in the parking lot at City Hall before 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3. The ballot box will be locked at 8 p.m. No late absentee ballots will be accepted.

Election Day is also Free Fare Day on the Community Connector. Ride the bus for free!