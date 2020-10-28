Boys Soccer
Caribou 2, Central Aroostook 1
At Caribou
Caribou (7-1) goals: Sawyer Deprey, Ethan Holdsworth; assists: Ethan Holdsworth, Sawyer Deprey; Central Aroostook (6-2) goal: Lucas Haines; assist: Bryan Anthony; goalies, Caribou: Cory Herbert 8 saves, 10 shots; Central Aroostook: Zaylan Johnston 13 saves, 18 shots
Bangor 6, Old Town 2
At Old Town
Bangor goals: Cole Neale, Eli Hoshide, Colby Leavitt 2, Griffin Erb, Garrett Courtney; Old Town goals: Colin Madden, Gabe Gifford; assist: Matt Seymour; goalies, Bangor: Trey Bourassa 9 saves, 11 shots; Old Town: Micah Betters 16 saves, 22 shots
JV: Old Town 4-0
Field Hockey
Brewer 4, Hermon 2
At Hermon
Brewer goals: Lanna Stewart, Claire Warmuth, Briana Lavin, Jaden Williams; assists: Janessa Bishop 2; Hermon goals: Jamie Russell, Grace Kelly; assists: Jasmine Boulier, Morgan LaRochelle; goalies, Brewer: Madison Diaz 12 saves, 14 shots; Hermon: Brina Boudreau, Lydia Caron 8 saves, 12 shots
JV: Brewer 3-0
Foxcroft Acad. 5, MCI 1
At Pittsfield
Foxcroft Academy goals: Kiya Cook 2, Ainsley Ade, Lorane Gadot, Amara Perfect; assists: Kamryn Commeau, Ainsley Ade, Halle Page; MCI goal: Jamie Simeone; assist: Deedee Dow; goalies, FA: Olivia Hill 9 saves, 13 shots; MCI: Samantha martin 20 saves, 36 shots
Fort Kent 6, Caribou 1
At Fort Kent
Fort Kent (6-2) goals: Gabby Martin 2, Hannah Lovley 2, Sydney Philbrook, Morgan Cyr; assists: Morgan Cyr 2, Hannah Lovley, Sydney Philbrook, Lacy Pelletier, Lydia Simon; Caribou (6-2) goal: Sage Dubay (PK); goalies, Fort Kent: Lyndsay Ouellette 6 saves, 9 shots; Caribou: Sage Dubay 10 saves, 18 shots