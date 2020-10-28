SUTTON, New Hampshire — A driver died after crashing into the median and a tree on Interstate 89 and a passenger was hospitalized in critical condition, the New Hampshire State Police said.

Police found that a pickup truck had driven off the road and crashed Tuesday along the interstate in Sutton.

The driver, Sarah Grier, 64, of Woodland, Maine, died at the scene. A female passenger was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Interstate 89 North was shut down for several hours following the crash. Police are investigating.