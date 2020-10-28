A Connecticut man who allegedly led police on a high-speed chase through central Maine earlier this month is in a New York hospital with a gunshot wound.

Dayshawn Middleton, 29, was arrested Sunday on a fugitive warrant on robbery and parole violation charges in Bronx, New York. Details on the circumstances of the shooting were not available, the Morning Sentinel reported.





Middleton and another man, Christopher Terenc Farrow, 32, made news on Oct. 6 when Waterville police started chasing their Chevrolet Tahoe because Middletown was wanted on robbery charges out of Connecticut.

The chase went through Waterville, Clinton and Augusta. Police ended it as speeds approached 100 mph. The SUV continued south on I-95 to I- 295 before exiting onto Rte 197 in Richmond. On Rte 201, a trooper used a PIT maneuver, causing both vehicles to leave the road, state police said.

Farrow and Middleton fled into the woods.

Middleton is expected to be extradited to Connecticut and then Maine, the Morning Sentinel reported.

Farrow, who has not been found, is considered armed and dangerous.