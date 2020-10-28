Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the high 30s to high 40s from north to south, with partly sunny skies throughout the state and a chance for scattered showers. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 57 coronavirus cases were reported in Maine on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 766 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state and the death toll remains at 146. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.





An outbreak at Second Baptist Church in Calais marks the second recent COVID-19 outbreak connected to a church. At least four people have been infected.

Bangor High School. Credit: Gabor Degre / BDN

It started with someone disrupting the class held twice weekly by sending sexually inappropriate photos using the chat function on the video-conferencing program. One day, the Zoom bomber played audio files containing profanities. Finally, on Monday, the Zoom class was disrupted by a participant who played a six-minute porn video.

The Woodland Pulp and St. Croix Tissue mill in Baileyville, shown in 2016 Credit: Bill Trotter / BDN

Washington County has been one of the Maine counties least affected by the coronavirus, but cases have more than doubled in the past week.

In this Oct. 21, 2020, file, Lizzie Hogg leaves the Marsh River Co-op in Brooks. The co-op has noticed a decline in customers since the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced that there was an outbreak connected to the Brooks Pentecostal Church. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Nearly half of the 60 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 so far in connection with the Brooks Pentecostal Church outbreak did not attend the fellowship rally or church services where the infection is believed to have originated, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

In this June 9, 2020, file photo, people march and hold signs during a rally in support of Black Lives Matter in Bethel. Credit: Andree Kehn/Sun Journal via AP

Superintendent Sanford Prince IV said the policy issued on Monday was “not at all intended to be a statement to make any member of the community feel less valued in any way,” recommending updates to school policies on racial justice fronts.

President Donald Trump signs uses a megaphone to talk to the crowd Sunday during his appearance at Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

In a note posted to the Treworgy Family Orchards website on Tuesday, the business said that it was initially told “this would be a small, unpublicized, surprise, private, photo op which gave us no cause for alarm.” The business has also said the event was not meant as a rally or an endorsement of any candidate.

Nokomis senior Donovan Kurt stands in front of the Warriors logo in his high school gym on Monday. Donovan has been receiving treatment for a brain tumor this year. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

Donovan Kurt is just happy to be playing 7 1/2 months after surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from his brain.

This March 2002 file photo shows a deer tick under a microscope in the entomology lab at the University of Rhode Island in South Kingstown, Rhode Island. Credit: Victoria Arocho / AP

If there’s one thing that deer ticks don’t like, it’s dry weather, and this year, Maine has had plenty of it.

Jill Biden visited Bangor, Maine to headline a socially distanced Get Out the Vote rally at the Thomas Hill Standpipe on Tuesday afternoon. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

The low-key event with Gov. Janet Mills and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Sara Gideon was Jill Biden’s second visit to the state in just over a month. She pitched her husband as somewhat of a political palate cleanser, urging a crowd of about 50 to make a plan to vote if they had not done so already and saying “there are no do-overs” after Nov. 3.

In other Maine news …

