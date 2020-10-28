Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the high 30s to high 40s from north to south, with partly sunny skies throughout the state and a chance for scattered showers. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and Maine
Another 57 coronavirus cases were reported in Maine on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 766 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state and the death toll remains at 146. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
An outbreak at Second Baptist Church in Calais marks the second recent COVID-19 outbreak connected to a church. At least four people have been infected.
Virtual Bangor High classes have seen pornographic disruptions throughout semester
It started with someone disrupting the class held twice weekly by sending sexually inappropriate photos using the chat function on the video-conferencing program. One day, the Zoom bomber played audio files containing profanities. Finally, on Monday, the Zoom class was disrupted by a participant who played a six-minute porn video.
Down East residents get nervous as COVID-19 spreads with no clear source
Washington County has been one of the Maine counties least affected by the coronavirus, but cases have more than doubled in the past week.
In Waldo County, virus has spread to 26 who didn’t attend infectious Brooks church service
Nearly half of the 60 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 so far in connection with the Brooks Pentecostal Church outbreak did not attend the fellowship rally or church services where the infection is believed to have originated, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Superintendent apologizes after Maine school bars teachers from saying ‘Black Lives Matter’ during election week
Superintendent Sanford Prince IV said the policy issued on Monday was “not at all intended to be a statement to make any member of the community feel less valued in any way,” recommending updates to school policies on racial justice fronts.
Levant orchard regrets that Trump event drew such large, unmasked crowd
In a note posted to the Treworgy Family Orchards website on Tuesday, the business said that it was initially told “this would be a small, unpublicized, surprise, private, photo op which gave us no cause for alarm.” The business has also said the event was not meant as a rally or an endorsement of any candidate.
Nokomis senior back on the soccer field months after having brain tumor removed
Donovan Kurt is just happy to be playing 7 1/2 months after surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from his brain.
Summer drought likely reduced tick activity in Maine, but they’re back
If there’s one thing that deer ticks don’t like, it’s dry weather, and this year, Maine has had plenty of it.
Jill Biden makes character argument for her husband in Tuesday visit to Bangor
The low-key event with Gov. Janet Mills and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Sara Gideon was Jill Biden’s second visit to the state in just over a month. She pitched her husband as somewhat of a political palate cleanser, urging a crowd of about 50 to make a plan to vote if they had not done so already and saying “there are no do-overs” after Nov. 3.
In other Maine news …
