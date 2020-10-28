November’s free events lineup will introduce you to a NASA astronaut and a space archaeologist. We also invite you to take part in our BDN Climate Conversations webinar about how climate change is affecting Maine’s farms and forests.

Nov. 10, 5 p.m.

Meet NASA astronaut Jessica Meir

Bangor Daily News journalist David Marino, Jr. will lead a discussion with one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people in 2020. Find out why she was added to this prestigious list as well as hear about her time in space during a global pandemic.





Register: bit.ly/jessicameir

Nov. 12, 4 p.m.

BDN Climate Conversations: Climate Change and the Impact on Farms and Forestry

What are Maine farmers and foresters doing to combat climate change in Maine? A panel of experts will share information about how our woods and fields are being affected. The BDN’s editorial page editor Susan Young and managing editor Dan MacLeod will lead this discussion and take questions from attendees.

Register: bit.ly/bdnclimatefarmsforests

Nov. 17, 5 p.m.

An Interview with Sarah Parcak, Space Archaeologist

BDN journalist Emily Burnham leads a discussion with Bangor native and professor of anthropology at the University of Alabama, Sarah Parcak. Autographed copies of her newly released paperback, “Archaeology from Space: How the Future Shapes our Past”, are available for preorder at The Briar Patch in Bangor.

Register: bit.ly/sarahparcakevent