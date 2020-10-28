LIMESTONE — The Knights of Columbus Council #2851 will host a Patriotic Rosary Rally on Election Night (Tuesday, Nov. 3) at 6 p.m. The rally will be held at St. Louis Church, located on 100 Main Street in Limestone. Prayers will be offered for the good of the nation. Those in attendance will be required to wear face coverings and follow social distancing protocols. All are welcome to gather for this service.

Established 100 years ago, St. Louis Church in Limestone served hundreds of military families posted to Loring Air Force Base between 1950 and 1994.





The event is planned for just days after the Month of the Holy Rosary (October), instituted to honor the Blessed Virgin Mary in gratitude for the protection that she gives the Church in answer to the praying of the Rosary by the faithful.

The Rosary is an invitation to experience the grace of Mary’s spiritual motherhood as she leads us to her Son, Jesus. Devotion to the Rosary was especially promoted in the 13th century by St. Dominic and in the 16th century by St. Peter Canisius. It was Pope Leo XIII who dedicated October as the Month of the Holy Rosary and who, in 1895, wrote an encyclical, Adiutricem, on the Rosary. An invocation known as the Fatima Prayer was commonly added in the early 20th century. In 2002, Saint John Paul II, who called the Rosary his favorite prayer, added a new set of five reflections called the luminous mysteries. They join the joyful, sorrowful, and glorious mysteries, in providing opportunities to reflect on the lives of Jesus and his Blessed Mother.

For those who cannot make the gathering on Election Night, an additional Rosary Rally will be held on Sunday, Nov. 1, at 3 p.m., also at St. Louis Church. For more information, please contact the Parish of the Precious Blood, of which St. Louis Church is a part, at 207-498-2536.