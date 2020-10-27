This story will be updated.

The Maine Principals’ Association has decided to push back the start of the winter sports season.





Practices were originally scheduled to begin on Nov. 16, but have now been put on hold.

A memo from MPA interscholastic executive director Mike Burnham, assistant executive director Mike Bisson and Gerry Durgin of the Maine Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association said a new starting date has not been determined.

“While we totally understand that people would like an answer today [on the new starting date], this is a process that involves multiple state agencies, all looking through a different lens, trying to come to some form of agreement about what can and can’t take place and when it may be safe to do so,” the MPA said.