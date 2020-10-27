Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

This is personal

On Nov. 3, we will be voting in one of the most important elections in our lifetimes, and those who are chosen will be in the position to make decisions that will impact millions for generations to come. Among the many things is healthcare, and its impact on millions of Americans young and old.





In her present term in office, Sen. Susan Collins voted to undermine or remove the Affordable Care Act, without any plan for replacement. If that were to happen, it would remove protections for pre-existing conditions, lifetime payment caps and insurance protections for college age children of adults.

For me this is a personal thing. Having been diagnosed with ALS, I look forward to higher healthcare costs, medications, and dependence on Social Security and Medicare — things that are at risk if things remain the same in Washington.

While in the Maine Legislature, Sara Gideon has fought for protections for healthcare for Mainers where Washington has turned its back on them, fought for caps on insulin prices, and passed legislation that will help prevent surprise medical billing from out-of-network providers when patients did not have an opportunity to choose a cheaper option.

Even with insurance, I’ve had to deal with excessive out of pocket costs, which will only get worse in years to come.

Sara Gideon believes that healthcare is a right for all, and if you look at Susan Collins’ history, healthcare is a privilege for those wealthy enough to afford it.

That’s why I’ll be voting for Sara Gideon on Nov. 3.

Dave Wardamasky

Blue Hill

Reelect Moore

I have had the pleasure to work with Sen. Marianne Moore over many years. Whether she was working as a city councillor or mayor, Chamber of Commerce or Maine Municipal board member, adjunct teacher or a volunteer for Healthy Acadia, or as our current state senator, she gave all of herself.

Anybody that knows Moore realizes the energy and enthusiasm she puts into what she undertakes. I am confident that she will continue to serve Senate District 6 with the same attributes. During her tenure, she campaigned for Medicaid expansion and supported its implementation as a member of the health and human services committee. She has shown she will put partisan politics aside and remember who she serves, the people.

As a former senator for Washington County, I would also like to set the record straight. My colleagues and I in the Washington County delegation, both Republicans and Democrats, supported the Downeast Correctional Facilities and the office of Dept of Human Services in Calais every step of the way. After I retired and Moore took over, she continued that work with our entire delegation to get the Downeast prison and the Calais Office reopened. When the new session started, it was presented again and it was supported and the Department of Human Services is back in Calais as well as the rebuilding of the Downeast Correctional Facilities.

Please note that the political arena is no place for false statements and misinformation that have been published in recent weeks.

I hope voters will join me in re-electing Marianne Moore for Senate District 6.

Joyce A. Maker

Calais

Maine needs Collins

I have been watching all the negative ads about Sen. Susan Collins and I wanted to share my experience with her. Early in my life I struggled with money, having a beautiful baby boy and student loans to pay. It seemed to me that no one cared, so I reached out to Collins’ office in Bangor and they treated me with respect and kindness.

They immediately went to work, and were able to get me the help I desperately needed. I have often wondered what would have happened had she and her staff not been there. I am grateful to Collins and have followed her work in Washington.

I have friends who benefited from the Paycheck Protection Program that she helped write, and though we don’t always agree, I respect her independence and Maine work ethic. Maine needs her as our senator.

Sandy Babcock

Glenburn

The Catholic vote

The Catholic vote is a critical component in deciding the outcome of this presidential election. Being raised in a strong faith by Irish Catholic parents and educators, I understand the importance of an examination of conscience. A conscience formed by the life of Jesus and Catholic Social Doctrine.

Voting is a moral responsibility with grave implications and therefore worthy of deep and broad reflection. What we have witnessed over the past four years under our current president, should give us immense pain as Catholics.

Looking through the lens of Jesus’ command to love our neighbor, to serve others, to privilege those most vulnerable, to build the Kingdom of God, what do people see?

Do they see intentional fueling of racial hatred, deep divisions and violence? Do they hear the cries of children in detention cages? Do they see self-interest rather than concern for the deaths of Americans? Do they see prosperity for elites only? Do they witness the climate catastrophes?

Do they believe in their heart that a vote for Donald Trump is a vote for the sanctity of life?

Single-issue voting has contributed to the current disorder and disease in this country. The sanctity of human life applies to the unborn and to those already born. Faith leaders, including Pope Francis, are firmly urging us to look beyond a single issue to all life issues. People should make their vote count among those who will build God’s “kin-dom” where all life is equally sacred.

Mary Ellen Quinn

Winterport

A proposal for schools

As a parent of a Bangor student, the recent gathering at Treworgy Family Orchards, along with the superspreader events in Millinocket and Brooks, had me thinking about keeping our kids safe during this pandemic.

I propose the Bangor School Department adopt a new policy that any students who attend a gathering of more than 50 people be required to use remote learning for a two-week quarantine period before returning to school. We already have everything in place to do so, as was demonstrated when children were potentially exposed at the YMCA last week.

Rachel Booket

Bangor