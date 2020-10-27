A University of New England dorm has been released from quarantine after additional testing revealed no new coronavirus cases.

More than 150 students and one staffer at Featherman Hall on the university’s Biddeford campus went into quarantine late Thursday after three students who lived there tested positive for the coronavirus.





Since then, two more rounds of testing uncovered no new cases among the dorm’s residents, university President James D. Herbert said Tuesday.

Four students who received inconclusive will remain in isolation at another location and tested again Tuesday. Five students who tested positive were related to the initial cases also will remain in isolation on campus unless they opt to return home, while any students who came into close contact with them will quarantine, Herbert said.

The students who originally tested positive are believed to have contracted the virus during an event off campus, university officials have said.

The private university ramped up testing last month for the 3,984 students at its Portland and Biddeford campuses after outbreaks in York County. University President James Herbert encouraged students to “come forward for testing as needed” and will be “granted immunity” from conduct violations.

An employee at the Biddeford campus who tested positive is not related to those student cases, Herbert said.

Herbert thanked the Featherman Hall residents for complying with the quarantine order, saying it allowed the university “to take the necessary steps to contain any potential spread of the virus.”

“I know this was a sacrifice, one of many that students are making to keep one another safe this academic year, and I continue to be impressed by your positive attitudes and your resilience,” Herbert said.