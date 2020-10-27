BATH, Maine — The Morse High School boys’ varsity and junior varsity soccer teams in Bath are being asked to quarantine for two weeks, according to the Press Herald.

The superintendent says a soccer player from Medomak Valley High School tested positive for the coronavirus after they played against Morse last weekend in Waldoboro.





The Medomak Valley High School player was a swing player, which means he played in both the junior varsity and varsity soccer games.

About 36 students play on the boys’ soccer teams, but six students were absent from this weekend’s games, according to the Press Herald.

Students on the boys’ soccer team will be in remote classes until at least November 9.