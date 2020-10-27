A Phillips man was charged over the weekend after a group of dogs he apparently owned attacked and killed another dog.

Thomas Gusler, 35, was issued five summons for keeping a dangerous dog and five summons for allowing dogs at large, both civil violations, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal.





A pack of Gusler’s dogs on Saturday attacked a small dog and a couple who attempted to rescue it, the newspaper reported.

The couple were treated at Franklin County Hospital for injuries to their legs and hands, according to the Sun Journal. The small dog died at a Lewiston pet clinic as a result of the attack.

An animal control officer captured the dogs, and they have been quarantined.