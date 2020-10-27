The Commander and Past Region I Commander of the Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW) presented to Wayne Hansen, chairman of the Board of Directors of Wreaths Across America (WAA), a check in the amount of $1,500 during their monthly meeting on Oct. 17. The monies are designated for the purchase of wreaths to be placed on the grave markers located in the Togus cemetery.

A second donation of $250 was presented by Alan Johnston, past president of the Portland Chapter of the National Sojourners, along with Robert Barton, medals and membership chairman.





National Wreath Day will be on the 19th of December. This day is when WAA intends to place wreaths at more than 2,200 sites this year.

WAA a few years ago went to Normandy and placed 9,389 wreaths on the markers of the WWII soldiers who died on the beaches of Normandy on June 6th, 1944 and are buried at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial.

The superintendent of the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial is a man named Scott Desjardins, a Madawaska native and former U.S. Army Cavalry scout and tank crewman.

To learn more about what the MOWW is about you can go to their website at mainemoww.org.