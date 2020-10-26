Soccer

Girls Soccer

Presque Isle 5, Fort Fairfield 0

At Presque Isle

Presque Isle (4-4) goals: Jenna Sargent, Karlyn Gilmour, Jocelyn Gagnon, Olivia Kohlbacher, Mia Casavant; assist: Lacey Jandreau; goalies, PI: Raegan Libby, Lexi Morningstar 2 saves; Fort Fairfield (6-2): Eva Callioras 10 saves

Field Hockey

Dexter 1, Foxcroft Acad. 1

At Dexter

Dexter goal: Kassandra Gray; assist: Alexys Dow; Foxcroft Academy goal: Ava Rayfield; goalies, Dexter: Molly Bennett 2 saves, 7 shots; Foxcroft: Destiny Weymouth 8 saves, 16 shots

Boys soccer

Fort Kent 6, Wisdom 1

At Fort Kent

Fort Kent goals: Nathan Voisine, Kayden Theriault, Noah Martin 2, Keegan Cyr 2; Wisdom goal: Jordan Clavette