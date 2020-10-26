Girls Soccer
Presque Isle 5, Fort Fairfield 0
At Presque Isle
Presque Isle (4-4) goals: Jenna Sargent, Karlyn Gilmour, Jocelyn Gagnon, Olivia Kohlbacher, Mia Casavant; assist: Lacey Jandreau; goalies, PI: Raegan Libby, Lexi Morningstar 2 saves; Fort Fairfield (6-2): Eva Callioras 10 saves
Field Hockey
Dexter 1, Foxcroft Acad. 1
At Dexter
Dexter goal: Kassandra Gray; assist: Alexys Dow; Foxcroft Academy goal: Ava Rayfield; goalies, Dexter: Molly Bennett 2 saves, 7 shots; Foxcroft: Destiny Weymouth 8 saves, 16 shots
Boys soccer
Fort Kent 6, Wisdom 1
At Fort Kent
Fort Kent goals: Nathan Voisine, Kayden Theriault, Noah Martin 2, Keegan Cyr 2; Wisdom goal: Jordan Clavette