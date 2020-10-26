Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Thanks to election officials

I moved to Orr’s Island almost 30 years ago and have felt blessed to be in Maine every day of that time. I believe for many of us, and for many reasons, COVID-19 has amplified the blessing that living in Maine can be. Among the many things to be thankful for in Maine right now is the comfort we can feel about voting safely and easily.





My gratitude begins with Secretary of State Matt Dunlap, who has been so clear and effective in responding to the challenges presented by the pandemic. The new tool on the Secretary of State’s website ( votemaine.com/status), allowing voters to track the progress of their absentee ballots, is one outstanding example of the work done by the Secretary of State and his staff. The position of town clerk has to be among the most challenging jobs at this difficult time. At my home in Harpswell, and I’m confident throughout the state, we are fortunate to have dedicated, caring and talented people in these positions.

It’s been said often but I’m certain that the election on Nov. 3 will be the most important one in my lifetime. Sincere thanks to Dunlap, all the wonderful town clerks, and their staff who are working so tirelessly to provide one more reason to be grateful to be living in Maine.

Linda Kreamer

Orr’s Island

Reelect Davitt

I am excited to cast my vote to reelect Clare Davitt to the Bangor City Council. Davitt’s excellent leadership as council chair has helped Bangor navigate the pandemic without compromising our spirit and role in our region.

Davitt’s unique perspective and experience helps her support all the different sectors of Bangor — from small business relief to emergency grants for our local artists and non-profits — she has worked to support the economic, artistic and social heart of Bangor in both our best and most difficult times.

When everything is so uncertain and misinformation is both common and dangerous, Davitt’s clear, calm and careful communication has been critical to our success. She has worked with city staff and other councilors to adapt quickly to rapidly changing information and create policies and guidelines that are helping to keep us healthy while promoting ways for us to safely support our local businesses.

She knows how to listen and understand people from across our community — a skill she has honed by serving so many of us at the library where she helps folks develop their passions and navigate the digital divide. Davitt uses those skills to meet community needs — she has worked for our public transit; advocated for resources in our schools and police to support those with mental illnesses and to promote equality; worked to expand the city’s non-discrimination policy; and to help coordinate housing for people in need.

Jordan LaBouff

Bangor

Press candidates on drug prices

As November fast approaches, I am writing to urge fellow Mainers to ask the candidates about their plans to lower prescription drug costs. As someone who takes prescription drugs, and knows others who struggle to afford theirs, it is clear that our ability to remain healthy is largely dependent on whether medications are reasonably priced.

This election season, I am paying attention to candidates’ plans to lower prescription drug prices and push legislation that will do things such as improve drug price transparency, expand access to generic drugs, and set limits on Medicare Part D out-of-pocket costs for specific prescription medications, such as insulin.

Unlike many other countries, the U.S allows drug-makers to set their own prices with virtually no accountability or transparency. Pharmaceutical companies are free to price-gouge taxpayers, and skyrocketing prices put vital prescription drugs out of reach for many older Mainers. Many people with chronic conditions have to choose between their life-saving medications and the food they can put on their tables, especially the thousands of Mainers for whom Social Security is their only source of income.

If people are as outraged as I am by the cost of prescription drugs, they should please consider asking their 2020 election candidates about how they plan to lower drug prices, hold pharmaceutical companies accountable, and help thousands of Mainers access the medications they need.

Erica Magnus

Windham

A new low for political ads

I have been a faithful voter since I reached legal voting age in the early 1960s. I have always tried to weigh my decision on who to vote for by listening to and reading political ads. I do not follow strict party lines. In my opinion, this year’s ads are the lowest, most disgusting and downright nastiest that I have ever heard or seen.

The political parties should be ashamed to promote and or sanction such garbage. It has gotten so bad that when certain ads come on, we use that time for a bathroom or snack break! At the beginning it seemed like the dirt was only one way, but now toward the end, the other side has been retaliating, to debunk the lies and/or half truths. As I have said before, if a candidate can’t win on her or his own merits, she or he shouldn’t be allowed in office.

I feel that these uncompetent candidates are the ones behind the push to vote early because the closer to election time, the nastier these candidates become. Try to see through these, for the most part, dirty ads and see the real person running for office, then vote!

Freedom of the press and freedom to express are privileges we have fought and died for. These unethical people and groups, unfortunately, are protected by and misuse these very privileges.

One more issue we seem to ignore is the position of vice president. This position should be elected separately from the president. It is possible in the very near future you may see just why!

Timothy Smyth

Millinocket

Election notice

