A Portland woman was attacked Sunday night after police said she refused to get into a stranger’s car.

The 34-year-old woman was walking on Thomas Street, near Carroll Street, in Portland’s West End about 7 p.m. when she noticed a car following her, according to Portland police Lt. Robert Martin.





The driver opened the passenger door and asked for directions before offering her a ride, Martin said. When she refused, the driver got out of the car, walked up to her and punched her in the face several times, knocking her down.

Witnesses told police that the man appeared to be dragging the woman to his car before he took off down Carroll Street toward Vaughan Street, according to Martin.

The woman was treated at the scene for facial injuries.

About an hour later, a 37-year-old woman walking on Brackett Street toward Spring Street noticed a vehicle following her. When the driver called out to her from an open window, she ignored him and took out her cellphone to make a call, at which point he made a U-turn and drove off toward Maine Medical Center, according to Martin.

The suspect in both encounters was described as a Black man in his 30s or 40s driving a light-colored Toyota sedan, possibly a gray or silver Camry with a Texas paper registration plate. The woman attacked on Thomas Street told police the man had an accent and wore a dark knit cap, while the woman on Carroll Street described him as possibly bald.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact the Portland Police Department at (207) 874-8575.