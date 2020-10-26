The Maine State Chamber of Commerce has honored the late founder of Cross Insurance.

There was a tribute to the life and legacy of the late Woodrow Cross during a gathering of the business community Thursday evening. Cross died in July at 103.





“His can-do philosophy combined with the resolve that is true to Maine and quintessential to New England has earned him a place in Maine’s history. He exemplified what it means to be a real leader, not just in a business community, but in the community at large,” said Larry Wold, chair of the chamber’s board.

The 2020 Dirigo Award was given in memory of Cross to his son, Royce.

The Cross name is a familiar one in Maine. The company sponsors the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor and Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.