Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the high 30s to high 40s from north to south, with cloudy skies and a chance for rain throughout the state and scattered snow in the north. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 61 coronavirus cases were reported in Maine on Sunday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 721 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state and the death toll remains at 146. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.





High school sports in Waldo County have been canceled for the rest of the fall season after the county received a “yellow” designation on Friday from the Maine Department of Education. That comes as an outbreak linked to a Brooks church has infected at least 57 people.

People wave as they ride bicycles down Main Street in Rangeley on Friday. The western Maine town is seeing a boom as people seek a safe haven from the pandemic Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

The first snowfall of the season blanketed Rangeley in mid-October, but a summer-like swell of traffic and bustling businesses on Main Street reflected our times: Many people never left because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Students walk into Hermon High School in September. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Since Maine schools reopened for the fall, students and staff have had to wear face coverings throughout the day, keep their distance from others, wash their hands frequently and often stick with the same, small group throughout the school day to reduce the risk of the coronavirus spreading. Widespread virus testing at school, however, hasn’t been part of Maine schools’ strategy to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Pedestrians wear masks while walking along Main Street in Belfast. The city has put up signs that say masks are required. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

“This is going to mess up tons of people’s lives,” Belfast Mayor Eric Sanders said. “The kids act more adult than the adults in Waldo County.”

President Donald Trump signs uses a megaphone to talk to the crowd during his appearance at Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

President Donald Trump descended on an apple orchard Sunday in a pitch to 2nd Congressional District voters touting his June action to allow fishing in a national marine monument southeast of Cape Cod where few, if any, Maine fishermen fish.

Top Maine Democrats, including Gov. Janet Mills, sharply criticized President Donald Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday ahead of the president’s impromptu visit to the Bangor area. Credit: Eesha Pendharkar / BDN

Three of Maine’s top Democrats greeted President Donald Trump with sharp criticism for his last-minute visit to the Bangor area on Sunday, with Gov. Janet Mills saying the president “doesn’t care about” everyday Maine people and chiding him for only showing up in Maine during election years.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ husband Douglas Emhoff speaks at a Biden-Hariss Event on Limestone Road. Credit: David Marino Jr. / The Presque Isle Star-Herald

Doug Emhoff toured the Lundeen Potato Facility in Mars Hill and spoke at a get-out-the-vote rally at Farm Park in Fort Fairfield to help the Biden-Harris ticket win Maine’s toss-up 2nd Congressional District.

Rob Fowler, who was running miles through Belfast over the weekend, took a brief pit stop Sunday morning to change sneakers and get something to eat. Credit: Abigail Curtis / BDN

Saturday night was frosty and spangled with stars, but Rob Fowler of Morrill wasn’t safe at home, tucked into his warm bed. Instead, the 43-year-old was running through the streets and trails of Belfast, hour after hour and mile after mile, in a bid to achieve a quixotic goal — to run a century, or 100 miles.

