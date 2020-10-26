ORONO — The University of Maine announces four new Early College pathways aimed at inviting students interested in the fields of education, human development, and health and wellness to get started on a UMaine degree while still in high school.

Designed to introduce high school students to higher education and careers of interest, Early College Pathways allow students to make progress toward a University of Maine degree through a chosen selection of courses. Each pathway includes a set of core courses that relate to a UMaine degree program and a few courses that fulfill general education requirements. Each Early College Pathway consists of 15 college credits that equate to a full semester’s worth of courses.





Students will earn dual credit for high school and college when they participate in this tuition-free program. Currently, Maine public high school students are eligible for up to 12 credits per year tuition free.

The UMaine College of Education and Human Development will offer three fully online Early College Pathways in Child Development and Family Relations, Teaching K–12, and Health and Wellness. A fourth pathway in Outdoor Leadership is offered in a hybrid format with live and online courses.

More pathways will be announced as they become available. Preference will be given to high school juniors and seniors, but will extend to sophomores on a case-by-case basis.



Students and parents interested in UMaine Early College Pathways are encouraged to contact Kari Suderley at 207-581-8024 or um.earlycollege@maine.edu or visit umaine.edu/earlycollege/pathways for more information.