RANGELEY — The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that the 17th annual Mountain Holly Days event has been scheduled for Friday, Dec. 11 through Sunday, Dec. 13. There will be shopping and dining specials, refreshments, horse-drawn wagon rides, special festivities, family activities, tasting events and contests. Mountain Holly Days epitomizes the time-honored tradition of families shopping together and enjoying holiday festivities & activities.

Shoppers will enjoy many special offers from local businesses, find unique, quality gifts for that special someone and participate in various holiday activities. Visitors will enjoy shopping and dining with personal, friendly service and none of the hassles of big-city shopping.