CEO Tony Cameron is pleased to announce that Tim Gatz has been hired as the Maine Tourism Association’s membership sales manager. As such, Gatz will be responsible for acquiring new members, assisting all members with their web listings and other marketing opportunities, communicating to members about MTA benefits and coordinating member networking and educational events.

Cameron said, “Tim will be a terrific addition to the MTA team.”





Gatz has spent the last 30 years carving out a career in sales, sales management and general management, all in local media. Most recently, he served as director of membership for Visit Portland (Greater Portland’s Convention & Visitor’s Bureau) supporting Portland’s burgeoning tourism sector. He also served for 13 years as radio group vice president/station manager for the 107.5 FRANK-FM, 99.9 The Wolf, W-BACH and Rock 106.3 group of radio stations.

Gatz grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and, after getting his degree in journalism from Northern Illinois University, moved to Maine almost immediately — and he’s worked hard to stay here. He is recently married and lives in Falmouth with his new wife and (combined) four kids.

Gatz is thrilled to continue the mission of promoting the tourism industry, now on a state-wide level. “Everyone should experience Maine. I’m so lucky to live here!” he stated.

The Maine Tourism Association is the state’s largest tourism association and was incorporated in 1922. MTA represents members statewide that provide traditional tourism interests such as lodging, restaurants, camps and campgrounds, retail establishments, and cultural and heritage attractions. MTA also operates the seven State Visitor Information Centers and produces the state’s official travel planner, Maine Invites You.