ELLSWORTH — Thanks to the incredible generosity of an anonymous donor, St. Joseph Parish in Ellsworth has the opportunity to close a budget gap created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are very blessed that this donor has pledged to match, dollar for dollar, up to $15,000 as part of a new Advent fundraising campaign,” said Fr. Emile H. Dubé, pastor of St. Joseph Parish. “We hope that parishioners and community members might prayerfully consider supporting this campaign.”





The Advent Challenge is now open and will run through Christmas Day.

“We have received wonderful fundraising suggestions from the community that we hope to act on when we are no longer socially distanced,” said Fr. Dubé. “In the meantime, this campaign will support the continued day-to-day operation of St. Joseph in 2021.”

To participate, interested parties can drop a check (with “Advent Challenge” written in the memo line) in the Sunday offertory or at the parish office at 231 Main Street in Ellsworth. You can also call 207-667-2342 to make a donation over the phone or email StJosephEll@portlanddiocese.org to arrange an online payment.

“We want to thank everyone for their generous support of time, talent, and treasure during this time of pandemic,” said Fr. Dubé. “It helps keep our parish strong.”

St. Joseph Parish was established in 1862 and includes St. Joseph Church, Ellsworth; Blue Hill Mission, Blue Hill; Our Lady of the Lake Church, Dedham; and St. Margaret Church, Winter Harbor.