CONCORD, New Hampshire – Kimberly DeSchuiteneer has joined Bar Harbor Trust Services as senior vice president, retirement plan coordinator. In this role, she will be responsible for helping new and existing customers in Maine and New Hampshire with employer-sponsored retirement plans including 401(k), 403(b), profit sharing and defined benefit plans.

DeSchuiteneer has more than 34 years of experience in the financial services industry, nearly all of them focused on retirement planning. She worked at Citizens Bank for more than 20 years, serving in a variety of roles until ending her career there as vice president & retirement plans manager. Most recently, she was vice president and wealth management officer at People’s United Bank in Manchester, New Hampshire.





“Kim’s experience and skill set make her a valuable asset to Bar Harbor Trust Services and, more importantly, to the businesses in Maine and New Hampshire who are looking for a thoughtful retirement plan program that satisfies their needs and the needs of their employees,” said Jason Edgar, president of Bar Harbor Trust Services. “We are excited to welcome Kimberly to our team and look forward to our successes together.”

DeSchuiteneer is a graduate of the American Bankers Association’s Graduate and Undergraduate Employee Benefits School, hosted at Northwestern University. She is a designated Certified Retirement Services Professional and Accredited Investment Fiduciary. Kimberly is FINRA Series 65 Licensed.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Operating over 50 locations across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is headquartered in Bar Harbor, and has more than $3.6 billion in assets. As a leading Northern New England community bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust offers a full range of personal and business banking services, as well as wealth management services through its subsidiaries Bar Harbor Trust Services and Charter Trust Company. For more information about Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, visit www.barharbor.bank or call 888-853-7100. Member FDIC.