PORTLAND — A Mass of Remembrance to pray for loved ones who have passed away will be celebrated by Bishop Robert Deeley on All Souls’ Day (Monday, Nov. 2) at 6 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland.

During the Mass, members of the Cathedral’s Consoling Hearts Ministry will read the names of all the individuals who had funeral Masses celebrated at one of the Portland Peninsula & Island Parishes during the past year. The names will be read 10 at a time, and after each group, there will be a pause during which a candle will be lit and a chime will sound.





Prior to the Mass, the names of the deceased will also be written into a Book of Remembrance, which will be placed near the candles. In addition, those in in attendance will be invited to write the names of deceased loved ones on pieces of paper and place them in baskets, which will be brought forward at the beginning of Mass. In that way, those who died in previous years or whose funerals were celebrated elsewhere will also be remembered and have prayers offered for them.

All Souls’ Day, also known as the Commemoration of All the Faithful Departed, is a day set aside by the Church to pray for the souls of those who have died and are still in purgatory, being prepared for eternal life in heaven. Praying for the dead is a spiritual work of mercy.

Attendance in the cathedral is limited to 100, but there will also be seating available in the adjoining chapel where the Mass will be livestreamed. Pre-registration is not required. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The Mass will also be livestreamed at www.portlanddiocese.org/online-Mass or www.portlandcatholic.org/online-Mass for those who wish to participate and offer prayers from their homes.

As announced earlier, all are also welcome to gather for an All Souls’ Day service at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston on Monday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. Bishop Deeley will preside at a committal service which will be held outside the All Souls’ Remembrance Crypt of the cemetery located on 217 Switzerland Road.