BANGOR — The Bangor Humane Society is pleased to announce that it will once more be partnering with ASPCA and the Subaru Loves Pets initiative to celebrate the joys and companionship of animal adoptions. A week-long event, taking place Oct. 26-31, will feature discounted adoption fees in an effort to find homes for as many animals as possible.



During the week, Quirk Subaru of Bangor is asking for the community’s help to “Fill the Outback” with pet supplies. Quirk is providing one Subaru Outback on-site at the shelter’s 693 Mt. Hope Avenue location, and will host a second Outback at the Quirk dealership at 295 Hogan Rd. in Bangor. Donors are encouraged to bring supplies such as new or used towels and linens, pet food, toys, treats and cleaning products to either location for use at the shelter:







“The opportunity to help promote animal adoption is something Subaru and the Quirk family of dealerships feel very strongly about” said Jim Quirk. “We are always happy to help find ways for the community to give back. Filling the Outback with donations from our customers and the Greater Bangor Community at large makes everyone feel good. It’s win-win!”



Capping off the week’s festivities will be an appointment-only pet portrait event taking place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. The Quirk Subaru team will also be onsite that day to help shelter staff collect donations and hand out goody bags aimed at dog owners. Costumes for both human and canine or feline visitors to the shelter are strongly encouraged. Protective face masks are required and social distancing precautions will be observed throughout the event.



Prospective adopters should be aware that only pets meeting the ASPCA “Take Me Home Today” requirements will be discounted. Kennels will be clearly marked with tags indicating which pets are part of the event. All normal adoption policies will apply, and potential adopters should come prepared with photo ID. For those adopters seeking dogs, please be advised that all family members must be present for dog visits to ensure best fit, and a dog-to-dog visit is required for adopters who already own one or more dogs.



Adoption Fees, good only during the event 10/26/2020-10/31/2020.*Adult cats 1 year & older: $20* Kittens: $125*Adult dogs 1 year & older (not VIP): $25*VIP dogs and puppies $50 off*Rabbits: $25.



The public is encouraged to visit bangorhumane.org to view adoptable animals, or to contact adoption@bangorhumane.org for more information on adoptable pets.



The Bangor Humane Society is a nonprofit organization serving over 200 communities in northern and eastern Maine since 1869. We strive to facilitate the human-animal bond by re-homing and rehabilitating homeless pets with humans through pet adoption.