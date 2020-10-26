This holiday season, Rotary Club of Bangor, in partnership with Greater Bangor Convention and Visitors Bureau, Downtown Bangor Partnership, and Links Web Design, invites businesses, non-profits, private homeowners and municipal organizations to create amazing light displays at their own locations, and the public can view them at their leisure. Announcing the 2020 Festival of Lights!

From Dec. 5 through Jan. 2, the public is invited to drive by participating homes and organizations and enjoy light displays from the safety of their own vehicles. Then, cast your vote for your favorites by visiting bangorrotary.org or visitbangormaine.com.





There will be five categories to vote on:

Outstanding Non-Profit display

Outstanding Residential display

Outstanding Commercial display

Outstanding Municipal display

Best Overall/Fan Favorite

Trophies will be awarded to all winners and a $500 cash prize to the light display voted Best Overall!

Maps with directions to participating locations will be provided on the websites listed above.

In addition, Rotary Club of Bangor is dressing up the downtown Bangor holiday tree with new lighting and decorations! We will light the tree on Saturday, Dec. 5 in West Market Square to officially kick off our community-wide competition.

Join us! Get creative with a joyful light display of your own, then hit the road with your loved ones and friends to celebrate the holidays with our revamped Festival of Lights!For more information or to sign up, visit bangorrotary.org or call Roland Narofsky, chair Bangor Rotary Festival of Lights Community Competition, at 207-745-2597 or email rnarofsky@mainesavings.com.