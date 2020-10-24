A tote overflowing with cozy sweaters is waiting in my bedroom to be unpacked this weekend. In my kitchen, cold-weather veggies like butternut squash and cauliflower are waiting to be transformed into side dishes with our dinners. In the evenings, my sweet black cat can be found stretched along the length of our radiators.

These are the rituals of late autumn, when we can no longer deny that summer has passed. As much as I adore the long days, trips to the lake and paddling near Hirundo, I am happy to welcome the change of season — and the cravings for cold-weather foods it brings with it.





From macaroni and cheese to pulled pork, roast chicken to lasagna, there are so many cold-weather foods that are also comfort foods. There’s also the foods that we eat because they are in season — winter squashes, for example.

One of my favorite cold-weather foods is Brussels sprouts. They grow all summer long, forming in the joints where leaves meet the Brussels sprouts stalk. Then, as the leaves turn shades of gold and crimson, they’re ready to be harvested.

Brussels sprouts are particularly good roasted. Often, I will simply drizzle halved Brussels sprouts with a little olive oil and sprinkle them with salt and pepper before roasting. But when I am feeling like something a little more complex, my recipe for Maple Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Andouille Sausage and Apricots is the way to go. Tender, sweet roasted Brussels sprouts are mixed with bits of andouille sausage and apricots and glazed with a maple mustard mixture. The recipe is still rather quick and easy — and the flavor is divine.

Now, I’ve shared mine — you share yours! Tell us about your favorite cold-weather recipes. What is it that you want to eat most when the leaves change colors and the air gets that chill?

Maple Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Andouille Sausage and Apricots