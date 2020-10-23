A Hiram man died after a Thursday night crash in Lyman.





Aaron Mitchell, 36, was driving on Clarks Woods Road about 11:45 p.m. when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree, according to Katy England, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Mitchell was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Mitchell was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he died from his injuries, England said.

Speed and alcohol are not believed to have contributed to the crash, England said.

Lyman is northeast of Sanford.