This story will be updated.

Another 43 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Friday.





Friday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 6,095. Of those, 5,442 have been confirmed positive, while 653 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency revised Thursday’s cumulative total to 6,052, down from 6,064, meaning there was an increase of 31 over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

No new deaths were reported Friday, leaving the statewide death toll at 146. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 473 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Meanwhile, 38 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 5,307. That means there are 642 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is down from 649 on Thursday.

A majority of the cases — 3,569 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Thursday, there have been 569,694 negative test results out of 577,139 overall. About 1.2 percent of all tests have come back positive, the most recently available Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,445 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 70 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 841, 284 and 1,357 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (59), Franklin (74), Hancock (62), Kennebec (305), Knox (58), Lincoln (60), Oxford (158), Piscataquis (10), Sagadahoc (79), Somerset (129), Waldo (143) and Washington (30) counties. Information about where another case was reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 8,411,262 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 223,059 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.