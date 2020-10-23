Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low to high 50s from north to south, with mostly cloudy skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and Maine
Another 42 coronavirus cases were reported in Maine on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 649 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state and the death toll remains at 146. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
The state will defer to college and professional leagues in terms of guidance regarding sports competition during the COVID-19 pandemic, Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said Thursday.
Even amid rural virus outbreak, Brooks remains as divided as America on pandemic protocol
Lots of people in Waldo County have said it’s felt like a place where following CDC guidelines is optional.
Maine’s faithful fear that second virus outbreak linked to church could force another shutdown
The congregation of the First Church in Belfast hasn’t met together indoors since the coronavirus pandemic began in March. Now the COVID-19 outbreak that spread after an indoor fellowship gathering at Brooks Pentecostal Church earlier this month has uprooted plans to resume in-person services.
Man finds 222-year-old penny outside Maine church
The copper penny, found buried outside an Embden church, comes from the first decade of American-minted money in North America.
Susan Collins and Sara Gideon clash on leadership, money in politics in 4th debate
U.S. Sen. Susan Collins and House Speaker Sara Gideon exchanged barbs on Senate leadership and money in politics in an otherwise restrained debate with independents Lisa Savage and Max Linn, the last featuring all four candidates ahead of the November election.
New Balance factory in Skowhegan safe to reopen after workers report ‘unusual symptoms’
The New Balance factory in Skowhegan was safe to reopen after workers reported “unusual symptoms” from exposure to an unknown chemical solvent, prompting the company to evacuate the plant and halt operations on Thursday.
Caribou innkeeper’s collection of old irons finds unique online audience
What began as a quarantine project for a Caribou man has catapulted his collection of antiques into a sort of video stardom.
Sunset Rock in Dedham is a spectacular spot to view fall foliage
Sunset Rock, also known as Sunset Ledge, is a large area of exposed bedrock on a hill that overlooks Phillips Lake and surrounding hills and mountains in Dedham. Open to the public, this overlook is easy to access by using a short, well-maintained footpath.
In other Maine news …
Hannaford faces questions over 2 month delay in reporting pizza dough tampering
In Maine, Sara Gideon asks voters to punish GOP
Maine home sales, prices jump 20 percent in hot market driven by out-of-state buyers
Students pick Biden, Gideon in mock election
Perham to withdraw from local school district after more than 50 years