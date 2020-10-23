Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low to high 50s from north to south, with mostly cloudy skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 42 coronavirus cases were reported in Maine on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 649 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state and the death toll remains at 146. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.





The state will defer to college and professional leagues in terms of guidance regarding sports competition during the COVID-19 pandemic, Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said Thursday.

Follow up on the small town of Brooks since the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced that there was an outbreak connected to the Brooks Pentecostal Church. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Lots of people in Waldo County have said it’s felt like a place where following CDC guidelines is optional.

Parishioners at Little River Church in Belfast wear masks while entering and exiting, chairs are spread out for social distancing and one-way pathways are used to prevent meeting face to face with someone. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

The congregation of the First Church in Belfast hasn’t met together indoors since the coronavirus pandemic began in March. Now the COVID-19 outbreak that spread after an indoor fellowship gathering at Brooks Pentecostal Church earlier this month has uprooted plans to resume in-person services.

Before and after pictures show a 1798 penny found in Embden earlier this month. Credit: Courtesy of Shane Houston

The copper penny, found buried outside an Embden church, comes from the first decade of American-minted money in North America.

In this Sept. 11, 2020, file photo, U.S. Senate candidates (from left) Lisa Savage, Max Linn, Sara Gideon and Susan Collins are seen before beginning a debate at the Holiday Inn By The Bay in Portland. Credit: Brianna Soukup / Portland Press Herald

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins and House Speaker Sara Gideon exchanged barbs on Senate leadership and money in politics in an otherwise restrained debate with independents Lisa Savage and Max Linn, the last featuring all four candidates ahead of the November election.

Crews in hazmat suits are seen outside the New Balance factory in Skowhegan. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

The New Balance factory in Skowhegan was safe to reopen after workers reported “unusual symptoms” from exposure to an unknown chemical solvent, prompting the company to evacuate the plant and halt operations on Thursday.

Kevin McCartney holds a rotating iron originally built in Boston in 1854. Credit: Chris Bouchard / Aroostook Republican & News

What began as a quarantine project for a Caribou man has catapulted his collection of antiques into a sort of video stardom.

Derek Runnells and his dog Oreo stand on Sunset Rock and take in the view on Oct. 13, in Dedham. Credit: Aislinn Sarnacki / BDN

Sunset Rock, also known as Sunset Ledge, is a large area of exposed bedrock on a hill that overlooks Phillips Lake and surrounding hills and mountains in Dedham. Open to the public, this overlook is easy to access by using a short, well-maintained footpath.

In other Maine news …

Hannaford faces questions over 2 month delay in reporting pizza dough tampering

In Maine, Sara Gideon asks voters to punish GOP

Maine home sales, prices jump 20 percent in hot market driven by out-of-state buyers

Students pick Biden, Gideon in mock election

Perham to withdraw from local school district after more than 50 years