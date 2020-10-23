Restaurant will match gift card donations for the rest of the year

BANGOR — Oriental Jade is proud to announce the new Community Giveback Program. Oriental Jade will be matching gift card donations to different local community organizations (nominated by other members of our community on Facebook) until the end of the year, or until the donations exceed $5,000.

Oriental Jade has always looked to support the community of Bangor in any way possible, donating a percentage of proceeds to organizations such as the Bangor Symphony Orchestra, Collins Center for the Arts and more. This current program looks to donate to heros in our community, such as teachers, firefighters, police officers, hospital workers and more. We have asked our social media community to nominate their local heros, and we have selected the first nomination from the group. The first recipient is Eddington Elementary School!

We will be asking for more nominations in the coming weeks. If you would like to donate, you can donate online at OrientalJade.com or download the Oriental Jade app from the app store. To nominate one of your local hero organizations, LIKE Oriental Jade on Facebook.