BANGOR — The City of Bangor has offered the position of director of public works to Aaron Huotari, following an extensive job search. Huotari comes to the city with a diverse management background in operations, logistics, safety, human resources, and budget planning and control.

As the director of public works, Huotari is responsible for the oversight of eight divisions within the public works department including: electrical, administrative, forestry, highway, cemeteries, sanitation, recycling and fleet maintenance.