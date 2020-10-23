The University of Maine at Augusta and Maine Public Health Association to hold a panel and round table discussion on high-priority community health challenges in Maine.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 29 noon to 1:30 p.m.





Location: Virtual Event via ZOOM (This event is open to the public. An RSVP is required.)

UMA will hold a Health Equity Dialogue on Oct. 29 as a virtual panel and round table discussion. Health equity is the justice principle that everyone should have an equal opportunity to achieve health. The goal of the Health Equity Dialogues is to convene and connect scholars, community members, public health professionals, and healthcare practitioners across disciplinary divides and siloes to work on high-priority community health challenges in Maine.

In this facilitated dialogue, a panel of health systems and community health leaders from across Maine will explore the following topic: How are local health systems leaders and public health officials working for health equity in their regions and communities? This round table discussion will include local leaders in various regions of the state who will discuss priority areas and challenges to ending health inequities with place-based and community-led strategies.

Katherine Weatherford Darling, UMA assistant professor of sociology, will moderate the discussion and panelists will include:

Brendan Schauffler, Oxford County Wellness Collaborative

Jason Parent, Aroostook County Action Program

Ben Hummel, Maine Mobile Health

Melissa Fochesato, Midcoast Health

Paula Tomson, CDC Central District Liaison

Alfred May, CDC Eastern District Liaison

Jamie Paul, CDC Western District Liaison

Event Co-Sponsors: Maine Public Health Association, UMA WICCD (Women Invigorating the Curriculum and Cultivating Diversity), UMA Student Government Association, and UMA Student Success Mini-Grant Program.

To attend this event, RSVP at https://forms.gle/H16Wc8VuWLTi4HFz6 and a link to join via ZOOM will be emailed to you. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this event, please contact Joseph Spiller at joseph.spiller@maine.edu to make necessary arrangements.