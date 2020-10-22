Penobscot Valley of Howland has earned the top seed for the Penobscot Valley Conference’s Penquis-area COVID Cup boys soccer playoffs that begin Friday.

PVHS (6-2) will host No. 4 Penquis Valley of Milo (4-4) at 3:30 p.m. in one semifinal while No. 2 Lee Academy (5-3) entertains No. 3 Stearns/Schenck (5-3) at 3 p.m. in the other matchup.





Lee won the tiebreaker against Stearns/Schenck for the No. 2 seed by winning the second meeting of the season between the teams. The teams’ goal differentials were identical.

Mattanawcook Academy of Lincoln (0-8) rounded out the five-school pod.

The boys COVID Cup championship game will be played Tuesday, Oct. 27, at the higher seed, or Wednesday, Oct. 28, if the host team for both the boys and girls finals is the same school.

The girls semifinals were scheduled for Thursday afternoon, with No. 1 Penobscot Valley (7-1) hosting No. 4 Penquis Valley (2-6) and No. 2 Schenck/Stearns (5-2-1) at home against No. 3 Mattanawcook Academy (5-2-1) of Lincoln.

This is the only PVC pod that is conducting a postseason tournament. Schools in the other four pods opted to play the maximum 10-game regular season allowed this fall by the Maine Principals’ Association.