Where is Collins?

Where is Sen. Susan Collins’ response to President Donald Trump’s attacks on Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is trying to save lives? Where is Collins’ response to Trump’s rally cries of “lock her up” in reference to Michigan’s Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, whose life had allegedly been threatened by domestic terrorists? Where is Collins when Trump, referring to Rep. Adam Schiff, threatened, “This guy, he ought to be put away, or he ought to be, you know, something should happen with him.”?





How can Collins remain mostly silent in the face of such outrageous behavior by a man who is supposed to keep Americans safe? To me, she appears to be not a leader, but a follower firmly in the pocket of the Republican establishment.

Marcia Howell

Portland

Collins a leader for Maine veterans

In a recent column, it was claimed that Sen. Susan Collins has “betrayed” veterans. Tellingly, the only evidence offered for this claim was a list of partisan grievances about our current president. Maine veterans are tired of these petty and dishonest attacks against Collins, the daughter of a World War II Purple Heart recipient, who I know to be an honorable and courageous person.

The reality: In her Senate career, Collins has been a champion for Maine veterans. She has

recently received awards for her congressional leadership from the Veterans of Foreign Wars

and the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. As a senior member of the Senate

Appropriations Committee, she has helped secure funding for new VA clinics and veterans’ homes in Maine and to expand rural VA health care to ensure Maine veterans receive the care they have earned closer to home.

Maine’s veterans already have a leader, let’s return her to Congress.

Major General Bill Libby (Ret)

Former Adjutant General

Maine National Guard

Old Orchard Beach

Elect forward thinkers

As we vote, we should think about where we are and what we want Maine to become. The three main issues we face are health care in the time of COVID-19, the economy in the time of COVID-19, and climate and the environment in the time of COVID-19.

Fortunately Maine has been outside the zones of climate-driven fire and flood that have struck the South and West. And it is clear, compared to most other parts of the country, how fortunate we have been to have a governor who has pursued a pandemic policy based on selective quarantining, urging safe personal behavior, and providing a public health structure that can control local outbreaks and permit a safe and sensible return to social and economic normality.

COVID-19 news from Waldo County and Hermon make it clear that a Republican policy based on individual freedom and choice is no policy.

What is needed now is a shared vision at all levels of state government for the next two years to sustain public health, support the return of schools, rebuild the economy and our communities while finally addressing the energy, infrastructure, and economic problems that constrain Maine’s future. And that clearly calls for electing the forward thinkers — Jan Collins to the state Senate, Tina Riley, Pete Bourgelais, Scott Landry, Greg Kimber and Savannah Sessions to the House, and Tiffany Maiuri and Fen Fowler as Franklin County commissioners to get us there.

Philip Keith

Farmington

Small and Damon for school committee

There has been plenty of clamor about the “bigger” races going on this political season, but I would like to call attention to a lesser-covered race. The race for my local school committee.

Local races shape our lives in ways that most of us do not always wholly understand or appreciate. The race for the Brewer School Committee has been on my mind frequently for the past few weeks. Three established candidates, plus one recently declared write-in candidate, are vying for two seats on a five-person committee.

I am sure many of you have seen the BDN article detailing the disciplinary history of a certain candidate for the Brewer School Committee, as well as his well-documented history of making and sharing racist, sexist, and otherwise bigoted social media posts on Facebook. I wanted to take a moment to offer two excellent alternatives on the ballot: Cynthia (Cindy) Small and Matthew (Matt) Damon.

Small currently sits on the school committee and is a wonderful voice and advocate for the students of our district. Damon has brought up two children through the school department, owns a business located in Brewer, and has a deep passion for the city. You will find Small’s name on the ballot, but you’ll need to write in “Matthew Damon” for Brewer School Committee. I strongly encourage anyone who was as disgusted as I was by the actions of one of the other candidates to vote for these two upstanding, compassionate and level-headed citizens for the Brewer School Committee.

Melissa Philbrick

Brewer

A more equal America

“In a rich country like the United States the persistence of extreme poverty is a political choice made by those in power.” This was written two years ago by the UN Special Rapporteur on Poverty and Human Rights. The United States had and still has the highest income inequality among leading western countries.

The 2017 tax cuts increased the gap between rich and poor, by benefiting the wealthiest Americans. Then the pandemic hit. The CARES Act passed in March by the federal government temporarily saved millions of Americans who lost their jobs from having to go hungry or lose their homes. But many of those programs ended in July, the pandemic is still here, and winter is coming.

The Democratic-led U.S. House twice voted to extend the expired benefits in May and in October. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has resisted even letting the Senate debate these bills.

The election is just a few weeks away. Please join me in electing Joe Biden as president, and Sara Gideon as our new senator, to assure our federal government will work for the well-being and dignity of all Americans, not just the wealthy.

Marilee Lovit

Addison

Election notice

