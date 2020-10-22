The U.S. Coast Guard towed a disabled fishing boat to safety on Thursday after the boat broke down some 65 nautical miles off the coast of Kennebunk.

No injuries were reported, Coast Guard officials said in a statement.





The 77-foot fishing vessel Sea Farmer II contacted the Coast Guard at about 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday. The Coast Guard cutter Sitkinak, which is stationed in Portland, found Sea Farmer and began the tow almost four hours later, officials said.

A 47-foot motor lifeboat from the Coast Guard’s Gloucester, Massachusetts station met the two boats and escorted Sea Farmer safely into Gloucester Harbor on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The two tows took 19 hours, officials said.