A worker at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham has tested positive for the coronavirus.

That worker, whom corrections officials haven’t identified, is considered a “probable” case after getting a positive antigen test, the Maine Department of Corrections said Thursday. An additional PCR test is being conducted to confirm the initial results, it said.





The Windham facility has been placed under a secure lockdown to prevent further spreading of the virus, and staff who have been in close contact with that worker are being tested, according to the department.

The department didn’t release additional information about the case, citing privacy concerns.

That news comes after the department announced Monday a Maine State Prison worker had contracted the coronavirus. Since then, more than 1,000 people at the prison have been tested, and of the 428 results that have come back as of Thursday morning, another worker who had not been at the facility since Monday tested positive, the department said.

Earlier this year, several inmates at the Windham prison tested positive for the coronavirus.