A juvenile was charged Wednesday with terrorizing after police said he left a threatening message at Lisbon High School.

Extra police officers had been posted at Lisbon High School since Tuesday, when a “threatening word” was found graffitied at the school, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal.





On Wednesday, school officials found out about a second threatening message, according to the Sun Journal. School was dismissed Wednesday, though authorities said the decision was not made because of “any known direct threat” but out of an “abundance of caution,” the newspaper reported.

Lisbon police and state troopers searched the school grounds with bomb-detection dogs, but no explosives or weapons were found.

The juvenile, whose age was not listed, remained in custody Wednesday night, according to the Sun Journal. Terrorizing is a Class C felony.

Extra officers will remain posted at the school through the end of the week.