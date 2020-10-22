Steve Hewins, the president and CEO of HospitalityMaine who has spent most of 2020 advocating for the industry during the coronavirus pandemic, will step down at the end of the year.

The state’s hospitality industry had experienced 11 years of record growth, and was headed toward its 12th, when the pandemic struck, according to HospitalityMaine. The industry now expects to lose roughly $1 billion in revenue in 2020.





When asked about the shortfall earlier this month, Hewins said the industry has a big hole to dig out of, but that HospitalityMaine remained optimistic about the long-term prospects of the state’s second-largest private sector.

“It is going to take time, but we will rebound because Maine has latent strength in its people, and as a destination and a place to live, we have equally strong attributes,” he told the BDN.

In the future, Hewins plans to work with the HospitalityMaine Education Foundation, which he helped form earlier this year. The foundation is dedicated to supporting a new generation of hospitality professionals ready to lead the post-COVID economy.