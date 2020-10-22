ORONO — Registration closes Oct. 25 for the Produce Safety Alliance grower training offered by University of Maine Cooperative Extension from 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Nov. 5–Nov. 6.

Training topics include foundational farm food safety best practices and coordinated management information based on FSMA requirements. Participants who complete the course are eligible for the FSMA certificate that may be required for their farm compliance. Three pesticide credits are also available.

Maine farmers who must comply with the Food Safety Modernization Act will have a second training option Dec. 11 and Dec. 18 if they register by Nov. 29.

The $20 fee includes the training manual and certificate. Register and find more information on the training webpage. To request a reasonable accommodation, contact Theresa Tilton at 207-942-7396 or theresa.tilton@maine.edu.