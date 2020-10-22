AUBURN — A gift of $100,000 from the Davis Family Foundation to the Foundation for Maine’s Community Colleges will support the construction of a Criminal Justice Simulation Center at Central Maine Community College (CMCC).

“This simulation center will be a dynamic facility for live scenario training for students in criminal justice, forensic science, and social services,” said Matt Tifft, criminal justice instructor and chair of the public service and social science department at CMCC. The facility will be a ranch-style house with attached garage, briefing room, and movable walls to allow instructors to constantly adapt the environment. This project will help the college ensure that public safety professionals are adequately prepared with curriculum and training that employ effective adult learning practices, and real-skill development.





This facility also will support the growing forensic science program at CMCC. This program – the only one of its kind in Maine — includes coursework in criminal investigation, criminalistics, death investigations, crime scene photography, and crime scene management. Tifft also noted that CMCC hopes to allow area law enforcement agencies to use the simulation center to support their training efforts. The college hopes to have the facility completed and ready for use in fall 2021.

The Davis Family Foundation is a public charitable foundation established by Phyllis C. Davis and H. Halsey Davis of Falmouth to support education, medical and cultural/arts organizations located primarily in Maine.

“The Davis Family Foundation has made significant investments in the Maine Community College System,” said John Fitzsimmons, president of The Foundation for Maine’s Community Colleges. “We are grateful for their support and pleased to be able to partner with them on this important project for CMCC students and local law enforcement officers.”

CMCC provides quality, accessible college education and lifelong learning opportunities by offering career and technical education; education for transfer to baccalaureate programs; and services to support economic development and community vitality. CMCC is the second largest college within the Maine Community College System, serving over 3,000 students. The college offers over 40 academic programs, certificates, and advanced certificates. More information about CMCC is available at www.cmcc.edu.

The Foundation for Maine’s Community Colleges is dedicated to ensuring that the state’s seven community colleges have the resources they need to provide a high quality and affordable education for Maine people. The Foundation seeks to enhance access to educational and economic opportunity and to provide Maine employers with a highly trained and skilled workforce. More information about the Foundation is available at www.maineccfoundation.org.

Information about the Maine Community College System is available atwww.mccs.me.edu.