LEWISTON — All are welcome to gather for an All Souls’ Day service at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston on Monday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. Bishop Robert Deeley will preside at a committal service which will be held outside the All Souls’ Remembrance Crypt of the cemetery located on 217 Switzerland Road. Those participating must wear masks and practice social distancing.

On All Souls’ Day, also known as the Commemoration of All the Faithful Departed, we pray for the souls of those who have died and are still in purgatory being prepared for eternal life in heaven. Praying for the dead is one of the spiritual works of mercy. The commemoration follows All Saints’ Day (Nov. 1) which honors all those who have been faithful disciples of Christ, both known and unknown, and who now rejoice in God’s presence, including people in our own lives who have possessed great faith.





“We will remember our dear departed loved ones, entrusting them to the mercy of God, as we gather for this memorial of All the Holy Souls,” said Bishop Deeley. “Our gathering reminds us that God is at work on earth, watching over us, guiding us, and sustaining us in our trials, but we express our belief that God is also at work after death, establishing the justice that was missing in this fallen world, purifying the souls in purgatory, and enlightening the souls in heaven.”

St. Peter’s Cemetery was established on July 1, 1876. With the arrival of the Society of Dominican Fathers in 1881, the cemetery along with all properties and undertakings of St. Peter’s Parish fell under their administration. The Dominican Fathers owned and operated St. Peter’s Cemetery from 1881 until Dec. 31, 1994, when it was turned over to the Roman Catholic Bishop of Portland. Over the years, the cemetery has grown to over 70 acres of developed land, and over 40,000 burials have taken place.

For more information about the cemetery or the service on All Souls’ Day, call 207-782-8721 or email Robert LeBlanc, superintendent of the cemetery, at robert.leblanc@portlanddiocese.org.