BANGOR — To help restock area food cupboards and serve those experiencing food insecurity, members of the Knights of Columbus will be outside St. Paul the Apostle Parish’s six churches on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to accept donations of non-perishable food items.

Drop-offs will be accepted in a drive-through format outside each of the churches:





St. Gabriel Church, 435 South Main Street, Winterport

St. John Church, 217 York Street, Bangor

St. Joseph Church, 531 North Main Street, Brewer

St. Matthew Church, 70 Western Avenue, Hampden

St. Mary Church, 768 Ohio Street, Bangor

St. Teresa Church, 425 South Main Street, Brewer

In early May, a similar food drive at St. Paul the Apostle Parish netted approximately 3,400 pounds of food and household goods, along with $850 in monetary donations. Food pantries around the state have seen an increase in clients due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the large number of people out of work.

If you can’t make it on Saturday, you can still support the pantries by sending monetary donations directly to them. They include:

Brewer Area Food Pantry

OHI

203 Maine Avenue

Bangor, ME 04401

The Ecumenical Food Cupboard

Hammond Street Congregational Church

PO Box 1106

Bangor, ME 04402-1106

Hampden Food Cupboard

PO Box 9

Hampden, ME 04444

Neighbor’s Cupboard

PO Box 742

Winterport, ME 04496