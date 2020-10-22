BANGOR — To help restock area food cupboards and serve those experiencing food insecurity, members of the Knights of Columbus will be outside St. Paul the Apostle Parish’s six churches on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to accept donations of non-perishable food items.
Drop-offs will be accepted in a drive-through format outside each of the churches:
- St. Gabriel Church, 435 South Main Street, Winterport
- St. John Church, 217 York Street, Bangor
- St. Joseph Church, 531 North Main Street, Brewer
- St. Matthew Church, 70 Western Avenue, Hampden
- St. Mary Church, 768 Ohio Street, Bangor
- St. Teresa Church, 425 South Main Street, Brewer
In early May, a similar food drive at St. Paul the Apostle Parish netted approximately 3,400 pounds of food and household goods, along with $850 in monetary donations. Food pantries around the state have seen an increase in clients due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the large number of people out of work.
If you can’t make it on Saturday, you can still support the pantries by sending monetary donations directly to them. They include:
Brewer Area Food Pantry
OHI
203 Maine Avenue
Bangor, ME 04401
The Ecumenical Food Cupboard
Hammond Street Congregational Church
PO Box 1106
Bangor, ME 04402-1106
Hampden Food Cupboard
PO Box 9
Hampden, ME 04444
Neighbor’s Cupboard
PO Box 742
Winterport, ME 04496