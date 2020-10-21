Penobscot Valley of Howland has earned the top seed for the Penobscot Valley Conference’s Penquis-area COVID Cup girls soccer playoffs that begin Thursday.

PVHS (7-1) will host No. 4 Penquis Valley of Milo (2-6) at 4 p.m. in one semifinal while No. 2 Stearns/Schenck (5-2-1) will host No 3 Mattanawcook Academy of Lincoln (5-2-1) in the other semifinal.





Stearns/Schenck edged MA for the No. 2 seed by virtue of a goal-differential tiebreaker.

Lee Academy (0-8) rounded out the five-school pod.

The COVID Cup championship game will be played Tuesday, Oct. 27, at the higher seed, with Oct. 28 as a rain date.

This is the only PVC pod that is conducting a postseason tournament. Schools in the other four pods opted to play the maximum 10-game regular season allowed this fall by the Maine Principals’ Association.

Final boys standings and playoff matchups will be announced after Wednesday’s final regular-season game.