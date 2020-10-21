In this November 2019 photo, the Penobscot Valley High School girls soccer team poses with its state runner-up plaque after a 1-0 loss to North Yarmouth Academy in the Class D state championship game in Hampden. The Howlers are the top seed for the COVID Cup tournament involving Penquis League teams. (BDN File Photo)

Penobscot Valley of Howland has earned the top seed for the Penobscot Valley Conference’s Penquis-area COVID Cup girls soccer playoffs that begin Thursday.

PVHS (7-1) will host No. 4 Penquis Valley of Milo (2-6) at 4 p.m. in one semifinal while No. 2 Stearns/Schenck (5-2-1) will host No 3 Mattanawcook Academy of Lincoln (5-2-1) in the other semifinal.

Stearns/Schenck edged MA for the No. 2 seed by virtue of a goal-differential tiebreaker.

Lee Academy (0-8) rounded out the five-school pod.

The COVID Cup championship game will be played Tuesday, Oct. 27, at the higher seed, with Oct. 28 as a rain date.

This is the only PVC pod that is conducting a postseason tournament. Schools in the other four pods opted to play the maximum 10-game regular season allowed this fall by the Maine Principals’ Association.

Final boys standings and playoff matchups will be announced after Wednesday’s final regular-season game.