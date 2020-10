This story will be updated.

A four-hour standoff in Rockland ended early Wednesday morning with one person taken to a local hospital.





The standoff occurred outside of the Rankin Block housing complex. At about 6 a.m., police broke the stalemate by using a concussion grenade, according to the Courier Gazette.

One person was taken from the scene to Pen Bay Medical Center in nearby Rockport, the newspaper reports.

No additional information has yet been released.