Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low to high 50s from north to south, with cloudy skies and a chance for rain throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 33 coronavirus cases were reported in Maine on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 637 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state and the death toll is now at 146. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.





The outbreak associated with Brooks Pentecostal Church and its Lighthouse Christian Academy now involves at least 42 cases, up from 32 on Monday.

The Belfast Farmers’ Market moved outdoors in mid March this year, earlier than normal, because of the coronavirus. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Its positivity rate is now the fourth-highest in the state, behind only Cumberland, Androscoggin and York counties, which are more densely populated.

The Brooks Pentecostal Church in Waldo County was closed Sunday morning, after state health officials said they had detected an outbreak there. Credit: Bill Trotter / BDN

Until last week, the county of fewer than 40,000 residents hadn’t seen a major outbreak since early in the pandemic, when the coronavirus swept through The Commons at Tall Pines nursing home, infecting 43 residents and employees and killing 13 residents there.

The sign for the Bangor Region YMCA on Union Street in Bangor is seen Tuesday. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

A dozen Bangor elementary school students are quarantining for 14 days after they came into contact with a Bangor Region YMCA employee who tested positive for the coronavirus. Nineteen students from four other Bangor-area school districts were also exposed to the employee last week.

This sign marks the entrance to Northern Maine Community College in Presque Isle. Credit: Paula Brewer / The Star-Herald

The pandemic has caused enrollment at most higher education institutions across the country to decline, but Maine’s community college enrollment has dropped slightly less than the nationwide average.

Susan Collins (left) and Sara Gideon are pictured at the Decision Maine debate in Portland on Sept. 11. Credit: Brianna Soukup / Portland Press Herald

Partisan websites are a flashpoint in Maine’s competitive U.S. Senate race as sites aligned with groups that work on campaigns or are fed information by operatives produce articles dotting ads against Sen. Susan Collins and her Democratic opponent, House Speaker Sara Gideon.

Construction crews worked to demolish abandoned asphalt tanks on the Bangor waterfront on Jan. 29. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

The project is part of a larger set of changes Bangor is making over the next decade to comply with a 2015 consent decree with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. That agreement requires the city to make an estimated $62.9 million worth of infrastructure changes by 2031 to stop the flow of sewage into the Penobscot River.

In this March 25, 2020, file photo, Cassidy of NASA suits up for pre-launch training activities at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Credit: Courtesy of NASA

Maine astronaut Christopher Cassidy will return to Earth just before 11 p.m. EDT Wednesday, when he lands in Kazakhstan, after nearly 200 days in space. It will conclude his third spaceflight.

A male ruffed grouse drums to attract a female in this still from trail camera footage. Credit: Courtesy of David I.

So, what are you watching, exactly? An early stage of the ruffed grouse courtship ritual.

