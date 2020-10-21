Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low to high 50s from north to south, with cloudy skies and a chance for rain throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and Maine
Another 33 coronavirus cases were reported in Maine on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 637 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state and the death toll is now at 146. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
The outbreak associated with Brooks Pentecostal Church and its Lighthouse Christian Academy now involves at least 42 cases, up from 32 on Monday.
As virus spreads in rural Waldo County, residents say it could’ve been prevented
Its positivity rate is now the fourth-highest in the state, behind only Cumberland, Androscoggin and York counties, which are more densely populated.
Waldo County, home to 3 percent of Mainers, accounted for a 5th of virus cases over past week
Until last week, the county of fewer than 40,000 residents hadn’t seen a major outbreak since early in the pandemic, when the coronavirus swept through The Commons at Tall Pines nursing home, infecting 43 residents and employees and killing 13 residents there.
Bangor elementary students quarantining after YMCA employee tests positive for COVID-19
A dozen Bangor elementary school students are quarantining for 14 days after they came into contact with a Bangor Region YMCA employee who tested positive for the coronavirus. Nineteen students from four other Bangor-area school districts were also exposed to the employee last week.
Enrollment at Maine community colleges sees sharp decline due to COVID-19
The pandemic has caused enrollment at most higher education institutions across the country to decline, but Maine’s community college enrollment has dropped slightly less than the nationwide average.
The partisan sites fueling attack ads in the race between Susan Collins and Sara Gideon
Partisan websites are a flashpoint in Maine’s competitive U.S. Senate race as sites aligned with groups that work on campaigns or are fed information by operatives produce articles dotting ads against Sen. Susan Collins and her Democratic opponent, House Speaker Sara Gideon.
Drought and lack of traffic has Bangor’s waterfront construction projects ahead of schedule
The project is part of a larger set of changes Bangor is making over the next decade to comply with a 2015 consent decree with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. That agreement requires the city to make an estimated $62.9 million worth of infrastructure changes by 2031 to stop the flow of sewage into the Penobscot River.
Maine astronaut Christopher Cassidy to return to Earth after third spaceflight
Maine astronaut Christopher Cassidy will return to Earth just before 11 p.m. EDT Wednesday, when he lands in Kazakhstan, after nearly 200 days in space. It will conclude his third spaceflight.
Watch a ruffed grouse ‘drumming’ in this trail cam video
So, what are you watching, exactly? An early stage of the ruffed grouse courtship ritual.
In other Maine news …
Barack Obama says electing Sara Gideon key for flipping Senate
Janet Mills criticizes Mike Pence for Hermon campaign rally
2 construction workers hurt after falling onto I-395 in Brewer
Drought leaves most Maine farmers eligible for federal aid
Portland eyes deal to shelter homeless people in jail complex