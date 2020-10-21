We’re hearing a lot these days — from friends, family, coworkers and readers — how tough 2020 has been on so many of us. And we agree. At every bend, we find ourselves remarking how strange, unsettling and stressful a time it is.

Mental health experts recommend taking time for self care as a strategy in dealing with life’s daily stressors. What have you started doing to help you de-stress? Have you discovered YouTube yoga, redesigned a room for quiet mediation or created a personal daily ritual to unplug and step away? Tell us!

We’re gathering strategies and ideas for de-stressing that are working for real Mainers to write about in upcoming stories in the Bangor Daily News. Nothing is too simple or small (or too complex or complicated)! We want to hear it all.

Do you carve out a certain time of the day just for yourself? Drop us a line describing your self care strategies. You can reach Homestead reporter Julia Bayly at jbayly@bangordailynews.com