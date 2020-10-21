Online Talk – Maine Can Lead in Fair Planning for Addressing Climate Change: Steps in an Equity Assessment, 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9. Sponsored by the Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions at the University of Maine This talk is available virtually via Zoom. Registration is required. Go to umaine.edu/mitchellcenter to register and receive Zoom connection information.

Speakers: Linda Silka, Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions, UMaine Sara Kelemen, School of Food and Agriculture, UMaine

In the face of climate change, Maine must be prepared. UMaine has important roles to play in helping the state prepare for the effects of climate change. One such role is to analyze the equity and fairness of proposed climate action plans. The two will report on their equity assessment work and discuss what they are learning, and ways that UMaine can continue to be involved. Silka is a social and community psychologist by training, with much of her work focusing on building community-university research partnerships. She has several decades of experience leading partnerships on environmental, economic development, and environmental health issues. Kelemen is a graduate student at UMaine. She graduated from Reed College with a B.A. in history and environmental studies. While at Reed, she worked on the initial stages of the college’s climate action plan, focusing on collecting water, natural gas, and electricity use data.