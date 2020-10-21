KinoTek was among the top 1 percent of applicants selected for LEAD’s highly competitive inaugural cohort in the medical city of Lake Nona, Florida.

PORTLAND – The LEAD Lake Nona Sports & Health Tech Academy has selected KinoTek Inc and five other promising Sports and Health Tech startups for its 2020/2021 cohort. KinoTek, a movement measurement and visualization software company, is the first New England company ever selected to participate in the LEAD accelerator. This year’s field was highly competitive with hundreds of applicant companies from 44 different countries.





The LEAD Lake Nona Sports & Health Tech Academy program is a joint venture between LEAD Sports and the Tavistock Group. LEAD is a preeminent sports and health tech investment platform inspired by sports industry legend Adi Dassler and located within the ”Medical City” of Lake Nona, an innovative living lab community in Orlando, Florida. The Lake Nona program is the first LEAD accelerator program in the U.S and will provide accepted startups with capital investment, a six-month training program and access to LEAD’s top-class industry and expert network.

“Lake Nona is ground zero for the future of health technology. By partnering with LEAD and Tavistock, KinoTek will have access to industry leaders whose guidance will catapult our company to the forefront of health tech innovation,” KinoTek’s CEO & Co-Founder Justin Hafner said. “Acceptance into the inaugural leAD Lake Nona program is an incredible honor. As the first New England company ever selected, we hope to open the door for future promising local startups and demonstrate how Maine is a force to be reckoned with in the global startup ecosystem.”

LEAD will enable KinoTek to begin clinical testing with partner organizations, including professional and collegiate sports teams, research hospitals and groups like the United States Tennis Association and Veterans Affairs. These partnerships will further research and product development by placing the software in the hands of both medical and athletic experts.

“We are really impressed by KinoTek,” said Christoph Sonnen, CEO & co-founder at LEAD. “We believe their team — a great group of bright former collegiate athletes who have experienced the pain points they are trying to solve — has what it takes to bring their vision to life and become leaders in the health and human movement market. We are very excited to have them on board.”

KinoTek plans to be on-site in Lake Nona for a six-month program where it can take full advantage of the community’s booming innovation ecosystem, proximity to world-class medical and sports facilities, and exclusive Verizon 5G broadband capacity.

“The startups in our first cohort are incredibly impressive,” said Juan Santos, senior vice President of Innovation at Lake Nona’s developer Tavistock. “There are so many technology, health, and well-being opportunities that are native to Lake Nona’s living lab environment where these talented entrepreneurs can test their solutions in the real world. We can’t wait to welcome them into Lake Nona’s collaborative ecosystem early next year.”

About KinoTek — KinoTek engages in research and development of movement measurement and visualization software to innovate in the physical therapy, chiropractic, and other clinical movement markets. The company’s flagship software uses computer vision technology to gather objective motion capture data to create full body visualizations and objective measurements of joint range of motion, asymmetry, and more. KinoTek was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Portland. For more information, visit www.kinoteksoftware.com.

About LEAD — LEAD Sports & Health Tech Partners sources, funds, and drives growth of early-stage sports & health tech startups globally. LEAD was founded in 2016 and was inspired by the legend of the sports industry Adi Dassler. Since inception, LEAD has taken on new companies into its business every year. With 30 companies from around the globe under its portfolio, LEAD is constantly empowering founders to create their own legacy. LEAD works with groundbreaking solutions across the verticals of fan engagement, connected athletes, and health & well-being and focuses on driving growth through smart investment, premier network access, and expert training. LEAD has three investment vehicles – Academy, Portfolio, and ADvantage Fund – and commercial partnerships with Citi Private Bank, Tavistock Group, OurCrowd, and Lake Nona to further support portfolio growth. For more information, visit www.leadsports.com.